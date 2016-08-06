Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter, River Rose, Knows That Snacking Is Important

Hangin' out the passenger side of my best friend's ride... Eating his puffs. #scrubs #everson+river pic.twitter.com/L8Kzj1hDIT — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 5, 2016

Playtime and snacks? Where do we sign up?

According to ET, while at a play date, River Rose, Kelly Clarkson's adorable 2-year-old daughter, got a serious snack attack while playing. Luckily for us, pop star mom snapped a picture at just the right moment. Of course, she also was ready with just the right lyrics to caption it…

"Hangin' out in the passengers side of my best friend's ride… eating his puffs. #scrubs

TLC lyrics aside, we totally feel you, River Rose. Snack attacks need to be dealt with.

Of course, Clarkson isn't just going to share the photos of her daughter goofing off. No, she is also going to share the ridiculously cute photo of her with crazy bead head – for all the world to see.

A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 5, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Don't worry, Clarkson isn't out to completely embarrass her daughter – once she is old enough to understand Twitter. Clarkson also shares photos of River Rose being a sweet big sister to her little brother Remy.

The big sis love is real 😊 #river&remy pic.twitter.com/1y9kQKcQb3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 20, 2016

Snacking, sleeping or snuggling, no matter what, River Rose sure is adorable.