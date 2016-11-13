Kelly Clarkson Heads to Disney World With the Family

First of all @WaltDisneyWorld IS the most magical place on 🌏Secondly, couldn’t have survived without caffeinated pixie dust 😂 pic.twitter.com/KkE47ibeLL — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 12, 2016

Kelly Clarkson and the fam took a trip to the most magical place on earth – that’s right, Disney World!

7-month-old Remington and 2-year-old River got to experience the wonderful world of Disney in Orlando, Florida and Clarkson shared the family vacation on her Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson had some fun while taking fans along for the ride sharing, a picture of her “caffeinated pixie dust,” as well as shouting out her tour guides, Justin and Kelly.

River Rose also got to have the time of her life and met multiple Disney princesses — she was even dressed as Cinderella herself!

Clarkson showed that she is literally “mom goals” has she carried both children on her shoulder against all odds at Disney World.