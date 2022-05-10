'The Ranch' Star Kelli Goss Reveals Stunning Wedding Photos

✖

As she prepares to take on the real-life role of new mom, Kelli Goss is looking back on her relationship with her husband Justin Wilmers. Nearly eight months after she and Wilmers tied the knot, The Ranch alum on April 30 finally shared photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, writing in the caption, "FINALLY, a few from my favorite day."

Snapped at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, the collection of photos began with a picture of Goss and Wilmers standing arm-in-arm. For her big day, the actress donned a beautiful white wedding gown that featured buttons down the back, a train, and loose, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Wilmers, meanwhile, wore a black tux. The second image in the carousel captured an intimate moment between Goss and her husband as the two rested their foreheads against one another beneath Goss' veil. Other images showed the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand, Wilmers pressing a kiss against his bride's cheek, and the couple embracing one another with a hug.

Goss and Wilmers became engaged in July 2020. Sharing the exciting news at the time, Goss took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from their beachside proposal, adding in the caption, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! Turns out you got yourself the best birthday present of them all: ME. FOREVER. I love you so much [Wilmers]." The engagement came a few months after Wilmers survived a near-fatal accident during their Valentine's Day trip to Big Bear Mountain Resort in California.

More than a year after Wilmers dropped to one knee, the couple tied the knot. The actress only confirmed the marriage on social media with a black-and-white photo of herself and Wilmers, which she captioned, "Husband & wife." When marking their one-month anniversary in October, Goss posted a brief teaser of their wedding video, sharing, "One month of being your wife."

Goss and Wilmers are now preparing to take yet another major step in their relationship: parenthood. In celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, Goss announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child together. The actress, who also stars on CBS' United States of Al, shared a series of photos bearing her baby bump as she wrote that she and her husband "are so excited to share [baby Wilmers] coming this July – yes, in like 2 months!!" Goss added that she is "so happy to be joining the club" of mothers.