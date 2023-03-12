Keke Palmer Happily Matches Baby Leo in Adorable Photos Alongside Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is basking in new motherhood. The Disney alum gave birth to her first child, a son she named Leodia "Leo" Andrellton Jackson. She announced the birth in an Instagram post two days after he was born. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looked like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" She's been giving updates about adjusting to motherhood, including thanking her friends and family for helping her since giving birth. Now, she's sharing her and baby Leo's matching digs.

The 29-year-old shared a series of photos on Twitter, showing her and her, boyfriend Darius Jackson, cuddled in matching pajamas. Palmer and baby Leo donned blue and white moon-phase pajama sets, with a onesie for the newborn. "Thank you @zennioptical for the lewks 😍," Palmer captioned the post. Jackson donned matching pajama pants and a teal shirt.

Palmer confirmed she was pregnant after weeks of speculation in December 2021 during her hosting gig for SNL. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she said, exposing her belly that was hidden under a coat.

She added in her official announcement, "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Jackson is a former college football player, and the brother of Insecure star, Saranus Jackson. They've been dating for about two years.