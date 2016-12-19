Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Snap With Suri Cruise on Her 38th Birthday

Katie Holmes rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, and the actress made the moment one to remember with the help of some friends and her daughter, 10-year-old Suri Cruise. The actress celebrated the day with a series of photos on Instagram, including a pair of adorable snaps of herself and her daughter.
“Birthday vibes,” she captioned the first photo.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Birthday vibes continued,” Holmes added. “So grateful today.”
The actress also shared a black-and-white photo of party hats, as well as a shot at a bowling alley.
As previously reported, Holmes rang in her birthday with reported boyfriend Jamie Foxx, as they two jetted off to Cabo for a quick trip, arriving at the exotic destination Friday night and leaving Saturday evening.