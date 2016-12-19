Celebrity Parents

Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Snap With Suri Cruise on Her 38th Birthday

(Photo: Twitter / @FunVideos4u) Katie Holmes rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, and the actress […]

By

Cy3Kk5rWQAU8Csi
(Photo: Twitter / @FunVideos4u)

Katie Holmes rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, and the actress made the moment one to remember with the help of some friends and her daughter, 10-year-old Suri Cruise. The actress celebrated the day with a series of photos on Instagram, including a pair of adorable snaps of herself and her daughter.

“Birthday vibes,” she captioned the first photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday vibes !

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

“Birthday vibes continued,” Holmes added. “So grateful today.”

The actress also shared a black-and-white photo of party hats, as well as a shot at a bowling alley.

Thank you for the birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I really appreciate it !!!!!!!!

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Showing strength in bumper bowling lol 💕💕💕 #birthdayfun

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

As previously reported, Holmes rang in her birthday with reported boyfriend Jamie Foxx, as they two jetted off to Cabo for a quick trip, arriving at the exotic destination Friday night and leaving Saturday evening.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts