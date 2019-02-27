Katie Holmes Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Suri Cruise Amid Snowy Mountain Trip

Katie Holmes is very private when it comes to her daughter, Suri Cruise, but the actress does occasionally share snaps of the 12-year-old on social media and gave fans another peek at their life together this month.

Holmes is currently in Victoria, British Columbia, filming The Boy 2, and it seems Suri is there with her, as Holmes posted a black-and-white shot of her daughter and a friend eagerly looking out over the snow landscape. The photo, like many Holmes shares of Suri, was taken from the back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proud mom captioned the image with a Virginia Woolf quote, writing, “No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.”

Along with the snap of Suri enjoying the weather, Holmes also got into the winter spirit and shared a video of herself looking up as snow gently falls around her, the clip also filtered into black and white.

“Snowstorm on #theboy2,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Snowstorm on #theboy2 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 14, 2019 at 7:13pm PST

The Boy 2 is the sequel to 2016’s thriller The Boy, which saw a young nanny learn that the child she had taken a job caring for is a life-size doll.

Variety reports that the sequel will follow a family as they move into a new estate with a “terrifying” history they are unaware of and their son makes friends with a life-like doll named Brahms.

Prior to her snowy snap, the 40-year-old’s most recent photo of her daughter came on New Year’s Eve, when she shared an image from the duo’s ski trip along with a few young friends.

“Happy New Year!” Holmes captioned the black-and-white snap.

Holmes previously discussed raising Suri in a 2017 interview with Town & Country, explaining that Suri is the most important aspect of her life.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she said. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

She also shared that while she’s happy to watch her daughter grow up, there’s a part of her that’s a little sad to see Suri get older.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” she said. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur