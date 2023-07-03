Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Adorable First Photo with New Grandson

Kathie Lee Gifford is showing off her new grandson, Finn. "What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July, everybody," the happy grandma wrote in the caption of the photo shared to her Instagram page as she stared in awe at the newborn. Her former co-worker, Al Roker, shared his congrats. The former Today Show co-host's daughter, Cassidy Gifford, recently gave birth to a baby boy named Finn with her husband, Ben Wierda. Cassidy confirmed his birth in an Instagram post, captioning a photo: "Our whole entire world," Cassidy wrote. "Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy." Kathie Lee, 69, first became a grandmother in June 2022 after her son, Cody Gifford, welcomed a baby boy, Frank, named after his grandfather, Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford. Gifford, a former New York Giants player, died in August 2015 at the age of 84.

At the time of Gifford's death, his family released a statement that read: "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and friend, Frank Gifford. "Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home. We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers."

Gifford wed Kathie Lee in 1986, and they had their two children: Cody and Cassidy. He also had three children – Jeff, Kyle, and Victoria – from his first marriage with Maxine Avis Ewart.

The religious family relied on their faith to get through the difficult time of grieving Gifford's death. "Deeply grateful to all 4 ur outpouring of grace," Kathie Lee tweeted at the time. "We r steadfast in our faith & finding comfort in knowing where Frank is. Phillippians 4:13."