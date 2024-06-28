Katharine McPhee's Husband David Foster Trashed Her Weight in Unearthed 'American Idol' Clip

Music producer David Foster and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, are embroiled in controversy over a resurfaced video. The clip, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows Foster making an insensitive comment about McPhee's weight during a concert performance, drawing widespread criticism from fans and viewers alike.

The incident occurred as McPhee, who gained fame as a runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, was recounting her journey to stardom. In a lighthearted moment, McPhee referred to her younger self as "a little chubby." However, the situation became uncomfortable when Foster, looking at a projected image of McPhee from her Idol days, remarked, "Oh, yeah, you were fat." This comment, though met with laughter from the audience, has been met with outrage online.

McPhee responded to Foster's comment by saying, "I was a little chubby, OK? Just young." However, this attempt to defuse the situation has done little to ease the backlash against Foster.

The criticism has been particularly severe on social media platforms like TikTok. One user commented, "Those comments are so hurtful. Hearing from anyone, let alone your partner. No one should comment on anyone's body, joking or not." Another added, "That was awful. If he can say that on stage, what does he say at home?"

Critics have been particularly vocal about the inappropriateness of Foster's comment given McPhee's well-documented history with eating disorders. McPhee has been open about her struggles with bulimia, which she first revealed in 2006, shortly after her American Idol run. More recently, she shared that these issues resurfaced during her pregnancy with the couple's son, Rennie David, now three years old.

On Dr. Elliot Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, McPhee candidly discussed her concerns about pregnancy triggering a relapse of her eating disorder. She revealed that the intense hunger and cravings she experienced reminded her of her worst episodes of bulimia, prompting her to seek professional help once again.

The controversy has also spurred discussions about the couple's 35-year age gap. Foster, 74, and McPhee, 40, began their courtship years after first meeting on American Idol, where Foster served as a mentor. McPhee has previously acknowledged her initial hesitation about pursuing a relationship with Foster due to concerns about public perception.

On the podcast, McPhee explained their marriage, per the Daily Mail, "We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment. So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear, and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

However, the recent incident has led many to question the dynamics of their relationship. Some social media users speculated about the nature of Foster's private comments if he felt comfortable making such remarks publicly. One commenter noted, "Yolanda's comments make a bit of sense now," referencing Foster's ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. Neither Foster nor McPhee has publicly addressed the backlash.