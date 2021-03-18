Katharine McPhee's Husband Was Not Happy She Shared Newborn Son's Name on TV

✖

Country Comfort actress Katharine McPhee recently revealed the name of her and husband David Foster's newborn son, Rennie David, but she claims her husband wasn't too happy about the declaration. A clip was released from McPhee's interview with Today with Hoda and Jenna –– the full interview airs Friday (March 19) –– in which, she prefaces her announcement saying her husband "probably will kill me for saying it." And it seems she was right –– he definitely wasn't happy.

McPhee made another appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show where she spoke more on the household conversation. "Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed," she says. "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing?' Like, 'I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name'? Because we don't want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it's the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep."

"But Hoda just asked me on the Today show like 'What's his name?' And I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it,' " she continued, adding, "You can't say no to Hoda! My husband is friends with her too. So anyway, I think he's just like, 'It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, she asked me the question!'"

McPhee married the Grammy Award-winning producer in June 2019 after dating since 2006. Sources told People the couple was expecting in October. The baby's beloved name was a quick decision for McPhee and her husband. McPhee says the duo decided on Rennie David just two hours before the baby was born.

"It sort of took my breath away," she says of the name, which apparently has a connection to someone in Foster's family. "I was waiting for something like that and I just didn't think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something... Anyway, yes, the cat's out of the bag. It's not like, you know, we're the only people who've named our child something, but it's just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could," she jokingly said, adding, "Anyway, I'm in trouble, but hopefully my husband won't be too mad at me!"