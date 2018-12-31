Katey Sagal Posts Rare Snap of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Husband Kurt Sutter With Their Daughter

Katey Sagal shared a rare photo of Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter with their daughter, Esme Louise, on Instagram Saturday.

In the photo, Sagal’s husband is seen hugging their daughter from behind. “These two…” Sagal wrote in the caption, alongside three heart emojis.

Sagal, 64, does not frequently use her Instagram page and this was Esme’s first appearance on the profile since Aug. 26. At the time, Sagal shared a selfie with Esme peeking over her mother’s shoulder and wearing a crown of flowers.

“My beautiful youngest. End of summer,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “for Esme with love and squalor.”

Sutter and Sagal married in 2004, and welcomed Esme via surrogate in 2007. Sagal also has two children from her marriage to musician Jack White, daughter Sarah Grace White, 24; and son Jackson James White, 22. Sagal also gave birth to a stillborn daughter in 1991.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Sagal said she did not think she would have children with Sutter.

“When Kurt and I first got together, he wasn’t interested in having any more children,” Sagal explained. “He was happy being the stepparent to Sarah and Jackson. But he’d never had his own biological children, so about five years into the relationship we started toying with the idea of maybe we should raise a child together.”

However, Sagal said she was “too old to carry a child” and they chose to have a baby via surrogate.

“We went through the whole in vitro fertilization process and our embryos were not really strong, but we thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.’ And if it wasn’t, we weren’t going to do it,” Sagal told PEOPLE. “But then our little Esme came through… That’s why we call her our little miracle, our beautiful miracle.”

The former Married… With Children star also appeared on Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller, a role that earned her a Golden Globe in 2011. She briefly reprised the role in the pilot for FX’s spin-off series Mayans M.C.

Sagal most recently guest-starred on ABC’s Roseanne spin-off The Conners as Louise and plays Dr. Ingrid Jones on Showtime’s Shameless.

In early December, Deadline reported that Sagal joined ABC’s upcoming drama Grand Hotel, set in a Miami Beach hotel. Sagal landed the recurring role of Teresa, an investor who clashes with Demian Bichir’s character Santiago. She will appear in three episodes of the Eva Longoria-produced series.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images