Kate Upton Shows off Post-Baby Summer Figure, and Whitney Cummings Is ‘Suspicious’ That She Had a Surrogate

It’s been eight months since Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first baby, and the supermodel’s post-baby body is leaving friends and famous fans stunned.

On June 5, Upton shared a photo of herself posing in front of a beautiful tropical vista, wearing a black one-piece bathing suit under a pink robe with a panama hat. “Things are finally heating up,” she wrote in the caption, adding a fire emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post got hundreds of comments, including many from Upton’s celebrity friends and followers.

“Stunnnnning,” fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Raine Michaels wrote, adding three heart-eye emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 5, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

“Now I’m starting to get suspicious you had a surrogate,” comedian Whitney Cummings joked.

“One hot momma!” Verlander wrote, adding two heart-eyes emojis.

“Hot mama,” model Lily Aldridge wrote.

On June 10, Upton also celebrated her first birthday since becoming a mother. She celebrated turning 27 by sharing a photo of herself with Verlander and their daughter with a giant floral arrangement spelling out “Kate.”

“Nothing better than spending my birthday with the ones I love,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 10, 2019 at 3:47pm PDT

Upton and Verlander welcomed Genevieve Upton Verlander in November 2018. The model announced the news alongside a photo of a photo of her baby girl, six days after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Verlander, 36.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family,” Upton wrote on Instagram on Nov. 4. “I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

Upton has kept fans up to date as she loses her baby weight with posts on Instagram, with photos and videos of herself working out.

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy,” Upton wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 29. “It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!”

Upton is best known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue appearances, starting in 2011. She was the featured cover model in 2012, 2013 and 2017. She started daring Verlander in 2014 and they married in November 2017.

Verlander is a seven-time All-Star pitcher who won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017 after spending much of his career with the Detroit Tigers. This season, he has a 9-2 record with a 2.41 ERA so far.

Photo credit: John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated