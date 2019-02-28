Kate Middleton Hints at Possibility of Baby No. 4

Prince Harry might have to get prepared to move down a rung on the line of succession to the British throne because it appears his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is not done having babies.

While on a tour of Northern Ireland on Thursday with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge met Alan Barr and his adorable 5-month-old son James.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” Kate, 37, told Barr of his son, reports PEOPLE. She then told James, “You’re a very sweet little boy.”

“Baby number four?” Barr asked Kate.

“I think William would be a little worried,” she joked.

William and Kate are on a two-day tour of Northern Ireland while their three children are at home in London. The couple are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 10-month-old Prince Louis. Of course, they were still thinking about their children, as Kate told one little girl in a pink coat, “I love your cool coat. Charlotte loves pink.”

It is hard for the couple to avoid talking about children, since they met so many on their trip. On Wednesday, they took part in a soccer match with school children at Windsor ark football stadium in Belfast. She told the children that Prince George is also learning how to play and told her, “Mummy, you’re so rubbish,” reports The Telegraph. Kate told another group of children, “I should have picked up some tips from George.”

Afterwards, the couple was presented with three small green Northern Ireland national soccer team shirts for their children.

“Louis will have to grow into that one,” William said, before jokingly adding, “Actually, he’ll problem fit it.”

Also on Wednesday, Prince William met children at Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start, a group that supports children with physical skill development. Kensington Palace shared a video of the prince “hatching” dinosaur eggs with children there.

The royal family will be adding a new baby soon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be expecting their first child in April.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis,” Kate said in November. “It’ll be really special.”

Markle was recently in New York for a baby shower hosted by Serena Williams and her friend Genevieve Hillis. Kate is also planning for a private event for Markle’s friends in the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II is also hosting an event at Buckingham Palace on March 5.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a source told Us Weekly earlier Thursday. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Photo credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images