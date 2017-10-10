Kate Middleton Shows off Growing Baby Bump

Kate Middleton is showing off her baby bump! Fans of the Royal Family finally caught a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge’s growing belly at a reception at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day.

The event aimed to recognize those working in the public health sectors, as well as give them a platform to talk about what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

In September, the Duchess appeared in a video for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, in which children were encouraged to talk about their “big” and “small” feelings.

“Hello, mental health is how we feel and think,” Middleton, 35, said in the video. “Things that can’t really be seen but that affect us every day, and talking about them can feel difficult.”

“It helps us all to talk about our mental health: what to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own and how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult.”

Middleton’s public appearance with Prince William and Prince Harry at the mental health benefit is the first since announcing her pregnancy. She has reportedly been struggling with acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, just as she did with her first two pregnancies.

Middleton and Prince William are already proud parents of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and they are expecting baby number three sometime in early 2018.

The family has not announced an official due date, but speculation on a comment Prince William made to a midwife has led followers to believe the baby may be here before we think.

When Kensington Palace announced Middleton’s pregnancy in September, many assumed (due to her acute morning sickness) that she was less than 12 weeks pregnant, which would put her due date anywhere between March and June 2018.

Others were under the impression that the family waited until the recommended three-month mark to announce, which would mean the baby would arrive in April 2018.

However, it turns out that this future monarch could be arriving even before April. During a visit with London charity Spitalfields Crypt Trust, Prince William reportedly told a midwife on the site, “All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think.”

As the family grows, Queen Elizabeth only grows happier. The announcement said that, “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”