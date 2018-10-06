Kate Hudson’s Infant Daughter’s Full Name Revealed on Birth Certificate

The birth certificate for Kate Hudson‘s third child has been released, and it reveals all the specifics of newborn, including clarification of her full name.

As The Blast reports, Hudson’s baby girl was given the full name of Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Her middle name is “Rose Hudson,” as opposed to her having the joint last name “Hudson Fujikawa” as some suspected.

Other first specifics are also detailed, including the time and location of birth. Hudson gave birth to Rani at 9:42 p.m. local time at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center, a hospital in Los Angeles.

Both Hudson and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, are listed on the birth certificate, as well as several other legal dates and classifications. All other information, such as parent signatures and attendant information is redacted.

Hudson revealed the birth on Instagram Wednesday with an artsy text graphic.

The first slide simply showed the date, “10-2-18,” and the second slide revealed the big news by saying “Welcome Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.”

Hudson then explained the meaning and pronunciation of Rani’s name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.

The proud mom then updated the status of hers and her daughter’s health, ensuring fans everything was fine health-wise.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” they wrote. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send our right back.”

While Hudson’s current focus is on her newborn, it may not be the her final child, according to her previous thoughts on the matter. As she told Sirius XM in February 2016, she is open to having one to 3 more children.

“I really want more kids. You know, anywhere between four and six,” she said. “I just love them [kids]. They’re a pain in my a—, and they’re the best pain in my a— ever. I just love every bit of it. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them. I love when I gotta raise my voice at them. I love gathering them all together. I love when I have all the kids.”

Hudson also has two children from previous relationships. She and ex-husband Chris Robinson, the lead singer of the Black Crowes, have 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson together. She and ex-fiance Matt Belamy, the leader singer of Muse, have 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy together.

