Kate Hudson Reveals First Photo of All Her Kids Together With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson shared the first-ever photo of her big, happy family on Tuesday: boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their 8-month-old daughter Rani Rose, plus Hudson’s son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8 next month, and Ryder Russell, 15, all of whom squeezed together for a happy selfie.

Bing, Ryder and Fujikawa, 33, are all looking at the camera while baby Rani gazes at something off camera and Hudson looks happy with her nose up against the side of Bing’s head.

“The loves of my life,” she captioned the cute photo, adding a sunshine emoji.

Plenty of the Fabletics founder‘s famous friends took to the comments section to gush over the adorable photo.

“Awww so happy,” Chelsea Handler commented.

“JOY,” wrote Lena Headey.

“So precious!” said Katie Couric.

Although it’s the first full family photo Hudson has shared on social media, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, posted one of his own recently in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day Momma, I’m grateful everyday for you,” he captioned the slideshow — the second photo of which showed Hudson, Fujikawa, Ryder, Bing and Rani at an outdoor picnic together. Hudson, 40, shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The family was overseas in Italy for a vacation, where Hudson and Ryder both shared a sweet photo of Ryder leaning down to give his baby sister a kiss on the forehead.

In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, Hudson shared a video of Fujikawa showering their daughter, who was smiling from ear to ear, with kisses.

“EVERYTHING,” Hudson captioned the video, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag “#HappyFathersDay.”

Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn wished musician Fujikawa a happy first Father’s Day in the comments section.

“What a blessing you are papa. That bundle of joy belongs to you!!” she wrote, adding, “Happy first Father’s Day #1.”

Back in April on her 40th birthday, Hudson shared a tender moment of herself with all three of her children. “My wishes came true,” Hudson captioned the photo along with a shooting star emoji. “Thank you for all the love today.”

The actress and Fujikawa welcomed Rani back in October 2018.