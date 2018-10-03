Inside Kate Hudson’s Pregnancy Journey

Kate Hudson is officially a mom of three!

The actress and beau Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa on Oct. 2, welcoming the little girl into the family that also includes Hudson’s 14-year-old son Ryder and 7-year-old son Bingham.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress announced she and her musician boyfriend were expecting a baby together in April, writing a lengthy caption alongside an Instagram of her gender reveal video.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” she candidly revealed. “It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying!”

She continued, “BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Since then, she’s provided endless bump-dates, hilarious interviews about her pregnancy and some major mom goals! Keep scrolling to follow Hudson’s pregnancy journey from start to finish.

It’s a girl!

Hudson’s followers were overjoyed to learn that the Bride Wars actress and her beau were expecting, but they were even more excited to learn that she would be having a little girl — the first girl of her three children.

In an adorable gender reveal, Hudson popped a black mystery balloon to reveal pink confetti.

Prior to the big reveal, Hudson was interviewed by The Times, talking about motherhood and saying of having more kids, “I’d like to! I’m not done yet. A girl would be fun.”

Staying active

Hudson didn’t let her pregnancy hold her back from staying active, especially in the first trimester when her belly had yet to grow much.

The Fabletics founder shared a video of herself performing a challenging yoga move on Instagram in April after revealing she was pregnant, joking that while the move may look effortless, she was feeling her pregnancy thoroughly during the shoot.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel,” she captioned the video. “#TheSilentMonths #LoveThisNewColor #AprilOutfits #FableticsFriday.”

‘Like a Water Balloon’

Hudson looked stunning her entire pregnancy, but the Almost Famous actress didn’t hold back when discussing the less pleasant aspects of expecting.

In a July video shared to her Instagram, Hudson explained that she was left alone for the day working while brother Oliver Hudson was off golfing.

“I’ve also realized as I’m having this conversation with you, this one sided conversation, that I’m holding a lot of water and I feel like a big water balloon,” she said. “I just want to get it out there that, when this movie comes out, that I did all the work. I’ll clean up his mess, I’ll do the heavy lifting… and I’ll get half the credit.”

“So that’s it, Ollie’s an a-hole and I’m a water balloon,” she joked, “And I’m going to get back to writing a script that hopefully you’ll like one day.”

Ready to Pop!

Hudson didn’t shy away from posting photos of her bump throughout her pregnancy, even celebrating her bellybutton pop in a September photo of her newly protruding navel.

“#Outtie,” Hudson captioned the photo, which showed her baby bump protruding from an orange and pink robe in a full-length mirror selfie. She paired the look with a matching orange bikini top.

Any Day Now

In a September appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hudson joked that she was so far along in her pregnancy that her water might break during the filming!

“Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” the actress joked. “[My] water could go any second.”

She and mom Goldie Hawn also got real about Hudson’s last pregnancy experience, including when, in 2011, she was in labor for 18 hours with her now 7-year-old son, Bingham.

“I got hungry!” Hawn recalled. “She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry, I’m just going to come back,’ I came back with pizza and Doritos.”

“The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I’m was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’” Hudson added. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’ “

‘A Little Shot of Whiskey’

By the end of September, Hudson was ready to meet her little girl, and to bring her pregnancy to an end.

In an Instagram Story she shared on Sept. 21, the actress joked that she was ready to go to extreme measures to induce labor, and even suggested bringing in neighbor and pal Reese Witherspoon.

“What I really want to try is this,” the pregnant actress said, pointing to a page in Reese Witherspoon’s book, Whiskey in a Tea Cup, showing instructions for a Mint Julep. “But, I can’t.”

“Listen, Reese is my neighbor — just bring the whiskey. I don’t need the teacup,” Hudson joked. “I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into labor.”

“I’m looking for that chapter right now…how do southern girls get labor going?” she added.

Mother-Daughter Bumpin’

In late September, Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn shared one of the last photos of the pregnant actress before she would go into labor.

In the photo, the two smile and cradle Hudson’s bump while promoting Hudson’s Fabletics MindUP line, which benefits Hawn’s foundation of the same name that aims to helped children get a leg up on life through education.

“It makes my heart so happy to announce the launch of the Fabletics MindUP collection!” Hawn shared. “Not only is this my first collaboration with @katehudson and @fabletics, but 50% of net proceeds benefit @mindup_hawnfoundation to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life. The full collection is available in-store and online worldwide!”

Welcome Rani Rose!

On Oct. 3, Hudson announced that she and boyfriend Fujikawa had welcomed their little girl the day prior, revealing they had decided to call her Rani Rose in an Instagram.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” she wrote.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” Hudson continued in the announcement. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Now we’re just waiting on the first photo of the little girl!

Photo credit:Getty / Cindy Ord