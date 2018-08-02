Kate Hudson Faces Cruel Body-Shaming Over Baby Bump Photo

After many outlets posted photos of Hudson in a yellow bikini on Tuesday, many criticized the actress’ baby bump for being too big.

“Why not just cover it like most women in the world know to do. Who wants to see this?” wrote one person, as Us Weekly reports. Another troll added: “Her stomach is massive and it’s not beautiful to look at. Just because she is pregnant doesn’t make her body beautiful.”

A Daily Mail reader wrote: “I’ll never understand why any woman would want to be photographed looking like that.”

Though the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has yet to respond to the unfounded criticism, her fans rushed to her defense on social media.

“It’s pretty rude to describe a pregnant woman’s bump as ‘massive.’ Why not use a more body positive term such as ‘beautiful bump?’”

Another one added, “So many hateful, jealous judgmental people crawled out from their rocks today.”

Hudson will reportedly welcome a baby girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, sometime in August.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that the star will quit sharing swimsuit snaps any time soon. On July 31, she shared a picture of herself on a boat celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday. In the image she has one hand on her perfect bump.

The actress and Fabletics mogul announced she was expecting her third child in April when she posted a video from the gender reveal party. She said she delayed the pregnancy announcement because she had the “most sick first trimester of all my children.”

“I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” Hudson wrote. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson was previously married to Counting Crows frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. She also dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014.

Though this will be Fujikawa’s first child, Hudson is already the mom to sons Ryder, 14, from her first marriage to Robinson, and Bingham Hawn, 6, from her relationship with Bellamy.