Kate Hudson Expecting Baby No. 3

Actress Kate Hudson is going to be a mom again, as she just announced that she is expecting her third child!

Hudson shared the news in an Instagram video post, where she and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, pop balloons at a gender-reveal party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After they pop the balloon, pink confetti begins to swirl around them, suggesting that they are having a baby girl.

The couple has known each other for years, but have only been dating since late-2016. As previously mention, this is Hudson’s third child and appears to be the first for Fujikawa, though that is unclear at this time.

Ironically, Hudson recently gave an interview to The Times, where she opened up about motherhood and the prospect of having more kids, saying, “I’d like to! I’m not done yet. A girl would be fun.”

“We’ll see,” the 38-year-old actress added. “We’ll see how many Danny wants.”

Apparently her other-half also wanted a girl because that is exactly what they got. In the caption on her announcement post, Hudson wrote, “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

She also addressed the reason for her lack of public and social visibility as of late,explaining, “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children.”

Finally, she revealed that she decided to go ahead and make the announcement because it’s “too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!”

There are currently no details on exactly how far along she is or when the baby is due.