Kristen Bell Reveals That Her Daughters Jokingly Called Her a ‘B—’ in Mother’s Day Card

Kristen Bell is sharing the memorable card she received for Mother’s Day from her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters.

“Happy Father’s Day Mom!” the homemade card, which was shared on Bell’s Instagram Sunday, reads.

Inside the card, two stick figure girls holding a heart were drawn next to a special Mother’s Day message reading, “Mom, I love you so much! To the moon and back! Happy Mother’s Day you creative and consiterate [sic] b—!”

“Best card anyone has ever given or gotten,” Bell, 44, captioned the post.

The Nobody Wants This actress and Shepard, 50, are parents to daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10. While the couple has decided to keep their children away from the spotlight, they love to share stories of their quirky behavior, including a love of non-alcoholic beer.

“They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out,” Bell shared of her daughters’ Zoom schooling in September 2020 on the Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast. “And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms. They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’”

The Good Place star then revealed in 2023 that her kids’ taste in beverages hadn’t changed, and that while it “sounds insane,” there is a deeper meaning behind the habit.

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“My kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants before,” Bell said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Frozen star continued, “Context is important, we’ve learned that over the last few years. My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighborhood, when my daughter was really little – he is a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer – so he popped one open, he’d have her on his chest, and we’d walk and look at the sunset.”

She continued, “So, as a baby, she was like, pawing at it, and sometimes she would suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family.”