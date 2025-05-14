‘Sistas’ Co-Stars Expecting Child Together

The Tyler Perry family is expanding. Actors and married pair KJ Smith and Skyh Black, who star in Perry’s hit BET series Sistas, are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced their happy news to ESSENCE Magazine. They shared beautiful maternity shots in honor of Mother’s Day 2025 with a water photoshoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They wed in September 2023 in a star-studded affair at The Malibu Dream Resort, with 150 guests, including their boss, Perry, model and actress Eva Marcille, comedian and host Loni Love, and a slew of others.

Smith prayed for her future partner and husband in a written note to God a decade ago. While dating Black, she showed him the list and said he checked off every box. “I wrote a list in my journal 10 years ago. I showed him [Black] the list, and he has all the qualities I wanted as a partner. Write the vision and make it plain. I prayed with my plan and vision, and God blessed me,” she told ESSENCE in 2024 at the NAACP Image Awards. Black said, “She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Smith always focused on her career instead of children. She also dealt with fibroid and suffered from PCOS. Meeting Black changed her mind. “People told me the number one symptom of cs infertility. Perhaps I had convinced myself that I didn’t want to have children because I knew that, so I had completely taken myself out of the motherhood race,” Smith explained.

After consulting IVF doctors, they became pregnant naturally, which was a surprise for them both. During those appointments, she was told she was infertile.

“He [Black] was the main reason I wanted a child. I said, ‘This would be a good experience with you as my partner and husband.’ So I didn’t anticipate having kids at all, and now I want as many as I can have,” Smith explained.

Black dealt with issues related to having an absentee father and always wanted a family of his own. This pregnancy is a dream come true. “It’s something that I’ve always looked forward to. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of, how I was going to connect with my kid, or foster their dreams, so I’m elated,” he said.

While her first trimester of pregnancy was not easy, she says it’s been worth it. Still dedicated to her career, she’s learning of her close circle of industry friends who are also mothers for their advice and wisdom on balancing it all. They both also have a supportive village of family.