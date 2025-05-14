Popular TV Host and Major DJ Announce Pregnancy

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are expecting their first child together.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ, 41, and the British TV and radio presenter, 35, have confirmed they are going to be parents after Hope’s BBC Radio 1 interview with actress Florence Pugh sparked pregnancy rumors at the end of April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the interview, Hope could be seen wearing a form-fitting cream dress that showed off what appeared to be a baby bump as she periodically touched her stomach.

Soon after the interview aired, Hope took to Instagram to share a collection of photos, some of which showed her clear baby bump on full display throughout some recent career highlights. Sharing the post again on her Instagram Story, Hope wrote simply, “Lots going on lately.”

Harris and Hope tied the knot in a private wedding in September 2023 at a sprawling estate in northeast England about a year after romance rumors first sparked between the two. And while the couple’s romance has remained largely out of the spotlight, Hope revealed to the Daily Mail in January 2023 that she had known the record producer for quite a long time.

In fact, Hope revealed that Harris first expressed interest in her back in 2007, but she wasn’t feeling him just yet. “It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” she confessed. “We still laugh about it now.”

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The couple has continued to keep their relationship low-key, making their red carpet debut together months after their wedding as they posed for photos at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. Even after the two got engaged, Hope told Hello! Magazine in October 2022 she hoped to keep her privacy intact.

“You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” she said at the time. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”