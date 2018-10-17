Kate Hudson’s 14-Year-Old Son Ryder Holds Sister in Series of Precious Smiley Photos

Kate Hudson’s 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson is reporting for big brother duty.

On Monday, Hudson’s oldest son, Ryder, whom she shares with rocker Chris Robinson, shared a gallery of images of himself and his newborn sister, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, whom was welcomed into the family almost two weeks earlier.

“Rani,” Ryder captioned the series of photos, which show him making different facial expressions as he cradles his baby sister in his arms.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” his famous mom wrote in the comments section.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed baby Rani on Oct. 2 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, making the birth announcement on her Instagram account, where she also explained the sentimental meaning behind the little girl’s name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson explained. Fujikawa’s father died in October 2012.

While Rani is Hudson’s first child with Fujikawa, she joined siblings Ryder and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, whom Hudson shares with musician Matt Bellamy.

According to a source close to the family, the boys “are obsessed” with their little sister and Hudson “can’t stop smiling.” The newly expanded family is reportedly seamlessly adjusting to life with the newborn.

“Kate is loving life with her little girl,” a source told E! News. “She’s adjusting to having a newborn again since it’s been a while. There are all sorts of new products and fun things to try and she’s really enjoying that. She’s doing a lot of feeding, burping and changing. The baby is sleeping a lot and they just stare and love on her all day long.”

New dad Fujikawa has also been “very helpful” as he takes on his new daddy duties.

“Danny is a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani but with Ryder and Bing,” the source said. “He does everything including [doting] on Kate. He’s wonderful.”

The couple, who began about a year ago and made their official debut during the May 2017 premiere of Snatched, had been itching to have a little one of their own. After the April announcement that they were expecting, a source revealed that “Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys” and that the couple had “the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything.”