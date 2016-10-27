Kate Beckinsale Once Got in Trouble for Drawing an Inappropriate Doodle on Her Daughter’s Homework

Kate Beckinsale has a very interesting hobby- and it’s probably not what you think.

The actress appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday, and spoke to the host about her hobby of arranging fruit and vegetables to resemble the male genitalia.

Beckinsale shared that she pulls this trick often, and once pranked a colleague by leaving the colorful arrangements outside of his hotel room every night.

“It was like love bombing,” she said. “I think it strayed into bullying, but I felt very positive about it.”

The actress did note that her habit got her into a bit of trouble once, when she absentmindedly doodled a penis on her daughter Lily’s homework.

“I was just doodling one,” she explained. “It has sort of become like my sign — my Batman sign. People know I’ve been there if their fruit bowl has been rearranged.”

Because of her mother’s drawing, Lily got in trouble, Beckinsale admitted.

“Lily went, ‘I don’t even know what to say, it was my mother,’” she said. “[The teacher stops] looking you in the eye, they think you’re a terrible person.”

Watch the actress explain her hilarious hobby in the clip above.