Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen Are Overwhelmed With Joy After Daughter Lily Is Accepted to College

Many parents are particularly proud when their children get accepted to college, and Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen are no exception!

The famous pair, who dated from 1995 until 2003 and remain close, celebrated their daughter Lily’s big news on Thursday, with Beckinsale sharing a sweet photo of the happy moment to Instagram.

The actress posted two side-by-side photos of Sheen holding Lily and Beckinsale in his arms, writing that his reaction was just right.

“The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved,” Beckinsale captioned the snap. “@lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you . Fly fly fly.”

Beckinsale has previously spoken about Lily’s future, sharing that the teen is thinking about getting into acting like her famous parents.

“She’s going to go to drama college actually,” Beckinsale told E! News, joking that she and Sheen had “failed horribly.”

Although they aren’t together, Beckinsale and Sheen are still close, and Beckinsale is also close with Sheen’s current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman.

“I’m completely open to any other strong, cool sensitive independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter’s life,” Beckinsale said in an interview earlier this year. “Sarah’s a great person and I’m glad she’s in the village that’s helping. It’s important as a teenager to have good women in your life building up the fabric of your experience of becoming a woman. Even if Sarah wasn’t Michael’s girlfriend I’d want her to be in that.”