Karlie Kloss Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Instagram Video Confirming Pregnancy

Karlie Kloss is going to be a mom! The supermodel confirmed she was expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. After reports last month that she was expecting, Kloss showed off her baby bump for the first time on social media in a sweet video shared Tuesday.

"Good morning!" she says in the video, panning down to her growing belly. "Hello baby," she continues softly, blowing a kiss to the camera. The big news was met with celebration from her famous friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, and Ashley Graham. "Awwwwwww," Paltrow wrote, as Bündchen chimed in, "Congratulations !!! So happy for you guys !!!" Graham, who welcomed son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January, added, "Aw! good morning babyyyyyyyy!"

Kloss, 28, and Kushner, 35, married in October 2018 during a small ceremony in upstate New York. Last month, the couple celebrated two years of married life, with Kloss sharing in a message to her husband on social media, "I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary. Kushner added on his own page, "Happy anniversary Karlie. I pinch myself every day."

In July 2019, Kloss opened up about her decision to convert to Judaism ahead of her marriage to Kushner to Vogue. During her soul-searching, Kloss quit one of her most high-profile contracts working with Victoria's Secret. "The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," Kloss said at the time, calling it a "pivotal moment" in her stepping into power as a feminist.

Kloss and Kushner have openly come out in opposition to the Trump administration, with the mom-to-be saying in January on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is sure she is "not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics." Kloss later said she voted for Democratic candidates in 2016 and planned to do the same in 2020.

Kushner told Forbes in 2017 also distanced himself from the Republican party. "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said at the time. "But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."