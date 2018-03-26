Jared Kushner’s Brother Joins in March for Our Lives Rally

Josh Kushner, younger brother to White House adviser Jared Kushner and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump, broke from his family to attend the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

Kushner, 32, went to the event alongside his longtime girlfriend, supermodel Karlie Kloss, and hundreds of thousands of other people on Saturday to advocate for gun control laws.

He shared his presence and position proudly on social media, sharing a photo of Kloss holding a sign that read “load minds not guns.”

Members of the White House, including Jared, Ivanka and President Donald Trump, predictably did not attend the rally in the nation’s capital.

Prior to attending the march sparked by last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Kushner “quietly” donated $50,000 to the March for Our Lives organization, Axios reported.

The entrepreneur has previously supported initiatives and events that go against the beliefs of his brother and presidential in-laws. He reportedly did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election and a spokesperson told Esquire at the time that he was a “lifelong Democrat.”

Kushner has previously donated large sums to socially liberal causes and people, gifting $11,000 Hillary Clinton alone.

Kushner also attended last year’s Women’s March in D.C., held the day following President Trump’s inauguration. The Washingtonian reports that he told fellow marchers that he was there “observing.”

Ahead of Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally, though, he posted a graphic on social media to promote the event with the hashtag #IWillMarch.

After the event, Getty photographer Noam Galai tweeted about spotting Kushner in the crowd, sharing a picture of him during the march.

Look who was spotted at @AMarch4OurLives yesterday. Here is my photo of Jerad Kushner’s brother at the march in DC pic.twitter.com/f7GpxHFPLX — Noam Galai (@ngalai) March 25, 2018

While Kloss did not return the favor and share a photo of Kushner on social media, she shared another image of herself alongside Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School student Delaney Tarr, who is one of the student advocates leading the charge for gun control advocacy.

“Today, and every day, we will continue to fight for those things that are right. We will continue to fight for common sense. We will continue to fight for our lives. We will continue to fight for our dead friends,” the Victoria’s Secret angel wrote.

“There will be no faltering, no pauses in our cause. Every moment will be dedicated to those pieces of legislation ― every march, every meeting, every moment. We are not here for bread crumbs. We are here for real change. @DelaneyTarr is one among millions whose lives have been irrevocably changed because of gun violence,” she continued.

Hundred of thousands attended the march in D.C. and other major cities’ events on Saturday to incite action after a 19-year-old former student unleashed gunfire on classmates at the Florida school on Feb. 14. He killed 17 people and injured several more.

While confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz awaits trial for premeditated murder, gun control has been a national debate between victims and their families, politicians and citizens of the US.