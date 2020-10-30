'Project Runway' Host Karlie Kloss Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Joshua Kushner

✖

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, the host of Bravo's Project Runway, is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump's senior advisor Joshua Kushner. Kloss, 28, and Kushner, 35, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Oct. 18. Their wedding in October 2018 was a small ceremony in upstate New York, with both Joshua and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in attendance.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE Thursday. "She will be the most amazing mother." Kloss and Kushner have not commented on the report, with most of Kloss' recent Instagram posts dedicated to reminding her 8.8 million followers to vote.

Kloss and Kushner's wedding had less than 80 guests, and Kloss wore a custom Dior gown that reportedly took more than 700 hours to create. The nuptials were held in complete secrecy, just four months after they confirmed their engagement, notes E! News. The two held another ceremony in June 2019 with far more friends and family in Wyoming. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were among the guests who attended the second ceremony.

Kloss shared a video from the wedding on Oct. 18 to mark their second wedding anniversary. "I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary," she wrote. Kushner also shared a new photo of Kloss on Oct. 17, adding, "Happy anniversary Karlie. I pinch myself every day."

Despite her connection to the Trump family through her husband, Kloss has made it clear she does not support Trump's policies. When she voted earlier this week by mailing in her ballot, Kloss posed in a face mask with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign logo. She also shared a link to the Vote Blue website and reminded her followers that there are other Democratic down-ballot candidates who could beat Republicans.

In January, a Project Runway contestant went viral when he commented on Kloss' connection to the Kushner family. During a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen a few days later, Kloss said she is sure she is "not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics." Kloss later said she voted for Democratic candidates in 2016 and planned to do the same in 2020.

Kushner has also said in the past that his values are not the same as the Republican party's. "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he told Forbes in 2017. "But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."