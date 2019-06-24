Karlie Kloss Celebrates Marriage to Joshua Kushner With Party 8 Months After the Wedding

Karlie Kloss married husband Joshua Kushner in October 2018, and the couple celebrated their union eight months later with a massive party in Wyoming over the weekend.

Kloss dubbed the bash “Party on the prairie” in an Instagram slideshow of photos from the event, which included famous guests like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

The Project Runway host’s post featured photos of all the guests together outside, with Kloss wearing a lacy white off-the-shoulder dress as she put her arms around her husband. Photos also included the model posing with Blasberg and Bloom, who was fully dressed for the occasion in a cowboy hat, Kloss on a horse, Kloss dancing in a denim-on-denim ensemble and posing with friends.

View this post on Instagram Party on the prairie 🤠 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 24, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Blasberg also shared a video of Kushner, who is Jewish, and Kloss, who converted to Judaism ahead of the couple’s wedding, being carried on chairs in a traditional Jewish Horah dance during the bash.

Kloss and Kushner originally married in a small ceremony in upstate New York just three months after getting engaged in July 2018.

The Kode With Klossy founder originally announced her engagement with a selfie of the duo standing in front of a sunset over the water, with Kloss giving her fiancé a kiss on the cheek.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

In June 2019, Kloss wished Kushner a happy birthday with a slideshow of photos of her husband, including one from their wedding day, along with a gushing caption.

“Words cannot do justice to the love I have for this man. I count my blessings everyday that I get to spend my life with you. You are my best friend and the love of my life,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday @joshuakushner.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MG19