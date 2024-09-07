Actress Karen Gillan shared special news at the Toronto International Film Festival: She's pregnant! The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress showed off a visible baby bump while promoting her upcoming movie The Life of Chuck.

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to comedian Nick Kocher, posed in a yellow dress on the festival's red carpet before discussing the film in front of attendees. She did not offer any comment on the pregnancy during her appearance.

(Photo: Poster for Jumanji: The Next Level featuring Karen Gillan - Sony Pictures)

Gillan plays Nebula in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including two Avengers films, all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love and Thunder. She plays Martha/Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. She has also starred in Gunpowder Milkshake, The Call of the Wild, The Circle, The Big Short, 7 Days in Hell The Bubble and Oculus.

She's also starred in several TV roles, most notably as Doctor Who companion Amy Pond in three seasons of the iconic sci-fi show. She also starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom Selfie and appears in the recent ITV show Douglas Is Cancelled.

While she didn't discuss her personal life at TIFF, Gillain raved about The Life of Chuck director Mike Flanagan, who created "one of the most lovely, welcoming, safe atmospheres on the set" that she's ever experienced.