All 3 Kardashian-Jenner Infants Unite for New Photo

Kim Kardashian West graced Instagram followers with the first photo of all three of the Kardashian-Jenner babies born this year: Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

In the sweet photo, the three infants look up, likely at someone trying to get their attention as they pose for the photo, with Chicago holding a My Little Pony toy and True sitting in a baby chair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian West captioned the photo, “The Triplets,” and tagged sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Chicago, 8 months old, sports a black shirt, while baby Stormi wears a pink onesie and Nike shoes. True seems to win best dressed though with a red floral dress.

The sweet photo marks the first image showing all three babies together.

“So much sweetness in one pic,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Storm looks so much like Kylie it’s unreal,” another noted.

“They’re all cute God, Bless them,” another user wrote.

Some Twitter followers added that the sweet photo was only missing Rob Kardashian’s toddler, Dream, though she is slightly older than the three babies.

“God bless them!! So adorable, just missing Dream,” one user commented.

“Dream should have been in it too. But this is so cute!” another one wrote.

Since the birth of Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby Stormi, Kylie has said that she spends a lot of time with her cousins.

“It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced,” she told the Evening Standard. “And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

Having their babies so close together has also helped the three sisters bond, with Kardashian West telling E! News recently the three sisters became “even closer” since giving birth.

“I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloé’s back and we’re hanging out with all the babies,” she told the outlet back in July. “All the kids want to hang out. It’s just a whole different experience now. It’s so much fun.”

The reality stars periodically post photos of the three babies hanging out, which is an indication that the babies will be growing up together, except for periods when Khloé is in Cleveland supporting Tristan Thompson or when Kylie goes on tour with Scott.

To stay more in tune with the Kardashian-Jenner goings-on, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!