‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses New Boyfriend Rumors

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight.

After multiple news outlets — including E! News, who cited their own sources — reported that Lowry has a new man in her life, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal the truth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry was in Los Angeles over the weekend for the MTV Movie & TV Awards and was photographed walking with an unidentified man. Sources picked up the photos, reporting that the reality star has a “new man in her life.”

MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Steps out With New Man After Confirming Her Baby’s Father

In a Twitter response to a Womanista article, Lowry denied the reports.

@Womanista I don’t have a new man. It’s called a friend 😁 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 9, 2017

“@Womanista, I don’t have a new man. It’s called a friend,” she wrote alongside a smiling emoji.

Lowry has been a media fixture since the height of the MTV reality series, but particularly lately, after she stayed mum for a few months on the identity of the father of her third child before she confirmed who he is on Twitter.

In a February blog post, Lowry confirmed she was “so happy” to be expecting again, adding to her growing family that includes sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3.

At the start of her 16 & Pregnant days, Lowry was involved with Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera. The couple split and Lowry later fell in love with and married Javi Marroquin, Lincoln’s father.

The two ended their marriage last year.

[H/T Twitter / @WetpaintTV]

Related:

Kailyn Lowry Shows off Her ‘Teen Mom’ Star ‘Date’ at MTV Movie and TV Awards

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Having a Rough Pregnancy

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks out After Third Pregnancy Announcement