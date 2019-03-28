Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Opens up About Son’s Autism Diagnosis at ‘Sensory Inclusive’ Sesame Street Orlando

It has been a little under six months since Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 2-year-old son Greyson Valor was diagnosed with autism, and the Jersey Shore star is keeping fans updated on his progress.

Farley took to Instagram on Wednesday to open up about life with her 2-year-old, revealing that while he has “a few sensory issues,” she is thankful for the “acceptance, compassion, and understanding” of more inclusive places.

Farley, along with daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews, had traveled to Orlando, Florida to attend the opening of SeaWorld’s Sesame Street attraction, a sensory inclusive theme park.

“Today was beyond magical. I flew down to Orlando a few days ago to participate in [SeaWorld Orlando] opening of [Sesame Street],” she captioned the gallery of images showing herself and her daughter at the park. “It was so important to me to witness a new theme park be sensory inclusive.”

“As most of you know, Greyson was diagnosed [with] autism,” she continued, Farley having revealed in November that her son had been clinically diagnosed with the developmental disorder and was determined to be non-verbal. “He has a few sensory issues and places like seaworld give me hope that one day, all places will understand the need to become educated, trained and welcoming to children like my son [Greyson Mathews].”

“This is also why I joined the board of [KultureCity] … to make every place a place of acceptance, compassion and understanding,” she added. “I also Dream the day airports become as well.”

Since her son’s diagnosis, Farley has been focusing on making the world a more inclusive place for her son and others suffering from autism. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had partnered with KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to building inclusion for people with autism and sensory disorders.

“When it comes to educating myself so I feel less alone, they help me in that aspect,” she said at the time. “Every time I’m feeling down or alone, I hit up KultureCity and I’m like, ‘What can we do to make someone’s life better?’ Because it makes mine better.”

“If you’re ever having problems, help someone else with their problems,” she added. “That’s where giving back really has helped,” she says. “Because not only do I not feel alone anymore in my struggle, but I get a flood of messages [from families] telling me how I’ve helped them or opened their eyes or showed them things that they weren’t aware of. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Although non-verbal, Greyson has made “brilliant” progress and now “knows all his ABCs.”