JWoww Poses With ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmate Vinny Guadagnino Days After Divorce Filing

Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted photos with her Jersey Shore family on Saturday, including an extra shot with co-star Vinny Guadagnino, in the midst of her dramatic divorce from Roger Mathews.

Farley filed for divorce earlier in September, and the news broke on Thursday, much to the surprise of her fans and, apparently, even her husband. Her friends and long-time cast mates showed that they still had her back, however, and on Saturday they were all together in a photo on Farley’s Instagram.

Farley, who poses in the middle alongside Guadagnino, posted the picture with no tags and no caption, simply showing a happy moment of the group back together.

She later shared another gallery of photos from the event, including one adorable shot of Guadagnino playing with her daughter Meilani. Her co-star is shown smiling next to the 4-year-old, who is playing a game on a tablet.

The MTV personalities were gathered for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding shower, along with his fiance Lauren Pesce. Fans commented affectionately about the reality stars, noting how mature they look in the photos. In particular, many were pleased to see Sorrentino looking healthy and sober after years of struggling.

“I like how Mike has turned around, it’s a wonderful thing to be sober and find the real meaning of life!” one person wrote.

“So great to see how far everyone has come,” added another. “The Situation and Snooki in the same picture and party shows you all have grown up.”

“Vinny is the cool uncle that gives the best birthday and Christmas presents,” joked a third fan.

Farley also posted an adorable video of her daughter play-fighting with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s little girl, symbolizing the generational passing of the torch. However, none of these wholesome posts could completely distract fans from the explosive news of Farley’s divorce.

The MTV star has been married to Mathews, a professional truck driver, for about three years. They have two children together — Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson. Farley filed court documents to end the marriage on Sept. 12, according to a report by The Blast.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months, which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” read her complaint.

Mathews, in turn, posted an emotional video on Instagram in which he vowed to “win back” his estranged wife.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he explained to his followers on Thursday. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

He continued, “Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.