Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Claims Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Did Not Care About Son’s Speech Delay

JWoww has opened up about one of the reasons she split from her estranged husband Roger Mathews, and it comes back to their son’s recent developmental issues.

The Jersey Shore cast member, whose real name is Jennifer Farley, told TODAY Show on Wednesday that Mathews was not concerned about 2-year-old Greyson’s speech delay problem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” JWoww said. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

She explained that Mathews’ avoidance of the issue made her feel “very alone.” She also noted that she understands why people are confused about her shift to a motherhood-centric personality on social media after being known for her wilder days on the MTV reality series.

“To me, it’s just kind of natural that my life shifted like that because I am his mom,” JWoww said. “But from the outside, sure, it looks really crazy: ‘JWoww from Jersey Shore all of the sudden becoming this crazy mom guru for her 2-year-old boy.’ I have to live my life now through the eyes of a 2-year-old that doesn’t speak. And so until he speaks, that’s my priority.”

JWoww previously opened up about Greyson’s speech problems in a recent YouTube video explaining why she did not show him on camera much.

“One of the biggest reasons was because Greyson wasn’t hitting his milestones the way other kids were supposed to. Another reason was because he wasn’t and still isn’t understanding a lot of words,” she said. “I don’t know if I would even call it a struggle because Greyson is still perfect to me. But it’s something as a mom and a parent I’m going through and a lot of parents go through.”

JWoww filed for divorce from Mathews in September, citing “irreconcilable differences” that developed over a period of more than six months.

Mathews has not responded to his estranged wife’s claims about his lack of concern for Greyson’s speech issues.

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic