Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Son Spotted in Rare Photo, Compared to Harry Styles by Twitter

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 4-year-old son, Silas is stirring a strong reaction from social media, with many drawing comparisons to musical icons, Mick Jagger and Harry Styles.

After Silas made a rare public appearance alongside his mother, Biel at the Bass Pro Golf Tournament last weekend to cheer on dad, Timberlake, social media was all over the young boy’s look which was definitely too cool for school.

“In an alternate universe Justin Timberlake’s son is actually related to Harry Styles & Mick Jagger,” one fan wrote, prompting others to chime in with similar sentiment.

In an alternate universe Justin Timberlake’s son is actually related to Harry Styles & Mick Jagger pic.twitter.com/4DERzLe5Q9 — Jen Silverman (@JenMSilverman) May 3, 2019

“I swear Harry Styles came from Johnny Depp and Kate Moss so this is totally possible,” another chimed in.

Biel brought along the couple’s son to cheer on the singer and songwriter as he participated in the Bass Pro Legends golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri last Saturday. The sweet tot was all smiles as he waved to the crowd while Timberlake walked about with him in the rare moment captured by cameras and paparazzi.

Eyewitnesses at the event per Entertainment Tonight went on to say the 38-year-old Timberlake was “awesome to all the golfers and family,” as he mingled and carried conversations with those in attendance.

According to the outlet, “Silas was playing with a magnetic ball marker he loved,” an eyewitness said. “[Biel’s] a great mother, very calm and normal. I was extremely impressed with her parenting. He enjoyed playing with a golf marker given to him by Gary Player.”

In addition to keeping Silas off social media for the most part, Timberlake and Biel are pretty mum about their roles as parents.

In his memoir, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, the former boyband singer explained how he wanted to keep Silas away from people following his birth and “wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while.”

“It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me,” he explained. “It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child — a family. It’s terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2017, Biel said she has learned a lot about motherhood and its impact thanks to their son.

“These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude,” she told the magazine. “I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.”

She also went on to share why she thinks she and Timberlake work so well as a couple and as a parenting team, revealing it was all about having

“similar values.”

“We believe in loyalty, honesty,” she told Marie Claire. “We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.”

