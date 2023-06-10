Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Attempts to Clarify LGBTQ Message After Outrage

Justin Bieber's dad has attempted to clarify his previous anti-LGBTQ remarks, claiming he was misconstrued. Jeremy Bieber took to Twitter Friday morning to elaborate on his post, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." He wrote, "My post was to acknowledge families, that's it! and before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that's an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn't happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic." "My brother is gay and I adore him, Love whomever you want that's your business not 'mine' my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone's opinion! That does not equal hate!"

Prior to addressing his comments directly, Jeremy's controversial Wednesday tweet shared a rainbow flag meme saying, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." Two days earlier, the 48-year-old, who has four children with three women, tweeted that people "need to celebrate families." In addition, he said on Monday, "U know the reason we're all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!" Then, later, Jeremy posted a passive-aggressive apology following the backlash. "Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," he tweeted.

Justin, 29, has not responded to his dad's posts, but Jeremy's remarks offended many social media users, who had plenty to say. As for Justin's support for the LGBTQ+ community, the "Love Yourself" crooner has not publicly expressed it, but he did answer a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. "It's everyone's own decision to do that," he said at the time. Justin, who married Hailey Bieber in 2018, said, "It doesn't affect me and shouldn't affect anyone else." A video emerged in 2018, in which Justin comforted a queer fan who had revealed their struggle to find a church that is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community. The fan asked Justin if his church was accommodating of gay people. "Isn't your church, like, really inclusive, like, of the gay community?" they asked in the video. Justin, who is a former member of the Hillsong Church, answered that his church welcomes queer people and invited the fan to attend a service.

"If you ever want to come to any of the services, any of them would love to have you. We'd love to have you in there, you're more than welcome to come any time," he said. The Hillsong Church, popular among celebrities, has previously faced controversy for its "anti-LGBTQ" views. In 2015, Hillsong leader Carl Lentz, said that he believes homosexuality is a sin and that a gay member of the church could never hold a leadership position. Lentz was fired in 2020 for "moral failures" after admitting to infidelity.