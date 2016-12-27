Julianne Moore and Look-Alike Teenage Daughter Cheer on the Knicks Courtside

(Photo: Twitter/@popsugar)

Julianne Moore took her daughter to a Knicks game and the look-alike pair stole the spotlight from the players.

She and 14-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich looked relaxed and happy as they cheered on their home team, ET reports. They both wore their signature red hair loose.

Moore wore no makeup and rocked a New York t-shirt, while her daughter wore an off-the-shoulder shirt and knee-high boots.

Even thought their team lost to the Boston Celtics, it appears they were having a blast.

