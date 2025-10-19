Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Call off Divorce Trial

Ahead of their custody battle, actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have called off their divorce trial, Us Weekly reports. The Queen and Slim star’s legal team filed court documents requesting that the trial scheduled to begin on last week be taken off the court’s calendar.

In the filing, Turner-Smith revealed that she worked out a deal with Jackson, to reconcile a custody deal for their daughter without court interference. Per the filing, it notes: “[Turner-Smith and Jackson] are in the process of negotiating a custody judgment, and the parties will return to the [a private judge they hired] to resolve any impasses in the proposed custody judgment.”

The former couple split in 2023 when Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She and Jackson have a daughter named Juno. Turner-Smith initially requested joint custody of their child and asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

They briefly came to an agreement earlier this year before battling it out again after failing to agree on which school to send their child to. Turner-Smith argued that a 2024 agreement they signed allowed her pick Juno’s school for the current school year, 2025-2026, but Jackson didn’t agree with Turner-Smith’s choice of school, so a legal battle ensued.

He primarily had an issue with the amount of time he’d spend away from Juno if her mom was working overseas. He also opposed a trip to Morocco. In a letter he wrote to his ex, Jackson claimed, “I don’t think it’s good for Juno to go for as long as you have proposed without seeing either parent, whenever it is reasonably possible for us to avoid without putting undue stress on Juno. I think that maximizing that frequent, continuing and meaningful contact should be our guiding light through all of these conversations and planning of parenting time. Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally.” Turner-Smith argued back that they both had the best interest of their daughter in mind and both should trust and respect each other’s choices.