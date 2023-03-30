Jonah Hill Expecting First Child With Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill is about to take on the role of a lifetime – fatherhood! The You People actor, 39, and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to photos of Millar rocking her baby bump out in Santa Monica. Hill and Millar were spotted at the Hawaii children's store Kokonut Kids in January, then the online vintage shop owner was photographed in California Monday with her growing belly clad in overalls in pictures published by The Daily Mail.

The Chasseresse co-owner was also spotted what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand. Hill and Millar were first spotted together in Santa Barbara in September 2022 and have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. The 21 Jump Street actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before their October 2020 split, then linked to surfer Sarah Brady, with whom he shut down engagement rumors in February 2022.

Hill has kept his distance from the spotlight in recent years when it comes to his private life, sharing in an open letter to fans last year that he has struggled with anxiety and panic attacks throughout his career. Explaining that he would not be doing press to promote his documentary Stutz, Hill wrote in his August 2022 letter, "The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he continued. The Oscar-nominated actor continued that he understands he's part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety." Hill continued that he hoped being so open about his mental health will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."