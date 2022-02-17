Jonah Hill Reacts to Rumors He’s Engaged to Surfer Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill is shutting down rumors he’s engaged to girlfriend Sarah Brady in the most Jonah Hill way. The Don’t Look Up actor took to Instagram after rumors began circulating that he had popped the question to set the record straight on his relationship status with the surfer.

“The rumors are not true,” he wrote on Feb. 16, joking, “I’m engaged. But not to my girlfriend, I am engaged to your mom.” He added, “I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time,” before writing a more serious caption asking the media to “stop writing fake stuff” about him, calling it “corny.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ94kyvv63a/

Just because they’re not engaged doesn’t mean Hill and Brady aren’t in a good place. On Valentine’s Day, the Oscar-nominated actor shared an adorable message to his “Valentine Goddess” on social media. “Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day.” Brady also marked V-Day with a photo of the two sharing a kiss, writing in the caption, “Thank you for loving every part of me.”

The Wolf of Wall Street star and surfer confirmed in early September that they were dating, making their red carpet debut three months later in matching powder blue suits at the New York premiere of his latest Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. Hill wrote alongside photos from the premiere on social media at the time, “Thank you for being the most supportive and best human. I love you. And thank you to the amazing [Ezra Woods] for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins. Love you.”

Then back in December, Brady gushed over her beau in an Instagram post celebrating his 38th birthday. “You light up my world. You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could’ve wished for,” she wrote alongside a photo of Hill with his surfboard. “Love you to the nonexistent end of the universe and back.”