Jon Gosselin Responds to Daughters Cara and Mady’s Recent Words About Him

Jon Gosselin is responding after his ex-wife Kate Gosselin‘s recent tell-all interview was revealed by PEOPLE magazine this week, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The interview included the news that Kate had enrolled her 12-year-old son Colin in a program away from home to help with his special needs, as well as Kate and Jon’s 15-year-old twin daughter Mady’s words that her dad barely knows her anymore.

“He doesn’t even know us,” Mady said of herself and her twin, Cara.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” she added. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

Kate added that the teens “do struggle … it’s not going to be an easy road – anyone who grows up with a parent who is often absent is going to have issues to deal with,” she applauds her eldest daughters’ maturity,” but added that she is proud of her daughters’ maturity.

“She doesn’t want to join his game,” she explained of Mady. “At that age, to be able to locate the high road and stay on it, that just blows me away.”

After the interview was revealed, Jon shared that he was not pleased with what his family had said.

“I’m very upset,” Jon said. “I love my children very much. I’ve always been there for them and I always will be. It’s shocking.”

“It felt like she was segregating me from him,” Jon had previously told ET in August of his son Colin. “I haven’t seen him for a really long time.”

“Everybody used to come to my house,” he added. “It was great, and then Madelyn and Cara just stopped coming, around 12-13 [years old]. I didn’t question it. I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want. Be with your friends,’ and then it just became, ‘They’re not coming.’”