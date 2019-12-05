Johnny Galecki’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Roseanne’ Co-Stars Respond Following Birth of His First Child

No one is happier for Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer on their newborn son’s arrival than Galecki’s Big Bang Theory and Roseanne co-stars. After the 44-year-old actor shared a sepia toned photo of him and Meyer holding their baby’s tiny hands, several of the actor’s co-stars congratulated him on the little one’s arrival.

“Congratulations,” wrote his Roseanne and The Conners co-star, Michael Fishman.

Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory, left three double heart emojis. Meanwhile, Kevin Sussman, who played Stuart Bloom on The Big Bang Theory, wrote, “Mazel Tov, my friend!!”

Loads of Galecki’s 3 million Instagram followers also joined in on the congratulating, leaving celebratory comments on the post.

“How wonderful! Best wishes,” one user wrote.

“OMG! Big congratulations! I’m SOOOOOOO happy for you!!!!” another said.

“So happy for you both,” someone else said.

“Awww congratulations the best beautiful family forever,” one person wrote.

Galecki and Meyer penned a heartwarming announcement to announce the baby’s arrival. “With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” they both wrote on their identical posts. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

At this time, the couple has not revealed any further details regarding their bundle of joy, including his date of birth and his name.

After going public with their relationship in September of 2018, Galecki and Meyer announced in May of this year that they were expecting a child, making the official announcement via a statement shared to social media.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the statement began. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

In May, the couple revealed that their little one on the way was a boy, with the couple hosting a messy gender reveal party that they documented on social media. In the weeks that followed, the couple continued to document the pregnancy, sharing frequent baby bump updates.