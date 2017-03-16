John Legend Opens up About Supporting His Wife Chrissy Teigen Through Her Postpartum Struggles

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

John Legend is doing everything he can to support his wife Chrissy Teigen after she revealed her battle with postpartum depression.

The Darkness and Light singer opened up about his wife’s struggles and his role as her partner at the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s ‘Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner’ on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her,” the 38-year-old told PEOPLE. “I feel like that’s the least I could do.”

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Painful Battle with Postpartum Depression in Open Letter

The La La Land star has compassion for his wife’s battle, especially knowing that as a man he doesn’t fully understand what she’s going through.

“You don’t know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help” he explained. “You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we’re all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together.”

Legend said he was “glad” his wife spoke out about her experience, adding, “I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it’s hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have.”

[H/T Twitter / @etnow]

Related:

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Twitter Users Who Made Nasty Comments About Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Motherhood and Having It All

Chrissy Teigen Films Goofy Videos on Snapchat With Luna After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggles