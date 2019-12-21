Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Expecting Baby Amid Wedding Reports

Former Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson and Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith are married and reportedly expecting a baby, just a month after they made their red carpet debut. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in August and were first spotted together in November 2018. After their secret nuptials were reported, it was also reported that they are expecting their first child together.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they secretly married. Representatives for the two actors have not commented.

Later, a source told Us Weekly Turner-Smith, 33, is pregnant. The source said Jackson, 41, is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first seen together in November 2018, when they were holding hands during a Los Angeles outing. A source told Us Weekly they were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night” during Usher’s 40th birthday party in October 2018.

On Aug. 12, the two went “Instagram official” when Tuner-Smith posted a photo of the couple, adding the caption, “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

In August, The Daily Mail reported that Jackson and Turner-Smith obtained a marriage license in August and were joined by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson. The marriage license is only valid for 90 days.

The couple made their red carpet debut at last month’s AFI Fest premiere for Queen & Slim. Turner-Smith was seen wearing a marquise diamond on her left ring finger, which could have been her engagement ring. Jackson was also seen wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger.

“Joshua looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie],” a source told Us Weekly after the red carpet appearance. “He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman.”

Jackson is best known for playing Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, and also co-starred on the Fox sci-fi series Fringe with Anna Torv. He was last seen in Showtime’s The Affair and is now working on the mini-series Little Fires Everywhere.

Turner-Smith made her acting debut in True Blood in 2013, and earned a breakthrough role as Sgt. Azima Kandie in The Last Ship in 2017. She also starred in Nightflyers in 2018 and Jett this year. She stars as Queen opposite Daniel Lakuuya in Queen & Slim, which is now in theaters.

Before dating Turner-Smith, Jackson dated Diane Kruger for 10 years until their split in 2016. Kruger is now dating The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, and the two welcomed a daughter in November 2018.

