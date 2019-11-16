‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum Joshua Jackson Sparks Marriage Speculation During Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are officially a public couple according to PEOPLE. The pair have never confirmed or commented on their relationship to this point. This changed on Thursday night with the premiere of Turner-Smith’s new film Queen & Slim.

But their public debut as a couple came with another surprise for fans of the Dawson’s Creek actor. While both looked stunning according to PEOPLE, many eyes were caught by the ring in Turner-Smith’s left hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports that the couple were spotted allegedly picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills back in August. The Daily Mail report at the time featured a photo of both Jackson and Turner-Smith smiling while holding an envelope before meeting up with The Affair star’s mother.

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first rumored to be a couple back in November 2018 after being spotted getting lunch together. The Dawson’s Creek star had been connected to Inglorious Basterds actress Diane Kruger for 10 years before they split in 2016. Both seem to be happy now, with Kruger getting with The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and giving birth to a daughter in November 2018.

Fans of the star were happy for him, with some even calling his new relationship an upgrade.

“[I’m] glad [Joshua Jackson] moved on after diane kruger left him for norman reedus omfg,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If they are married, congratulations,” another fan wrote. “Nice to know Joshua Jackson didn’t get together with barely legal 18 yo models after Diane Kruger as what most Hollywood men does after a long commited relationship.”

Others weighed in on the couple’s red carpet chemistry, especially a moment where Jackson attempts to step out of the way.

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner Smith and her boyfriend Joshua Jackson on the red carpet #QueenAndSlim pic.twitter.com/P0B40suHLi — Lena Waithe Fans (@L_WaitheFans) November 15, 2019

“He actually wanted to step aside to let her shine and she ushered him back in. Watch her hand at his back. He’s there because she wants him to be,” another commenter wrote. “Joshua Jackson is a great guy. He has good taste in women, as does she re men, evidently. They look wonderful together.”

“She’s stunning,” a second wrote.

“I love this couple,” a third added.

No matter what the truth may be about Jackson and Turner-Smith, the couple definitely seems to be on a road to happiness. Will be interesting to see where they go from here.

Queen & Slim opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 27.