Joaquin Consuelos: What to Know About Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s Son From Viral Wrestling Video

Over the weekend, a video made the rounds online of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa watching one of their 16-year-old son Joaquin’s wrestling matches after Consuelos left his spot in the stands and walked onto the mat after Joaquin’s headgear was ripped off by his opponent.

In a clip shared by TMZ, Consuelos appeared to be heading toward his son’s opponent before another adult pulled him away. The Riverdale star ultimately left the mat and went back to his seat beside his wife as Joaquin put his headgear back on.

Below, a few things to know about Joaquin:

1. He was born in 2003

Joaquin is Consuelos and Ripa’s youngest child — they also share son Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18. Joaquin might be 16 now, but his mom still jokingly refers to him as her “newborn” on social media.

2. He just turned 16!

Joaquin celebrated his Sweet 16 in February, and Ripa marked her youngest child’s milestone birthday with a slideshow of photos, many of which were taken when Joaquin was a toddler and had a head full of blonde curls.

3. He boxes

Along with wrestling, Joaquin also enjoys boxing, as evidenced by one of the photos included in his dad’s post wishing him a Happy 16th Birthday.

4. He’s close with his family

The Consuelos family is a close one, with Ripa and Consuelos often sharing sweet snaps of their brood on social media. Most recently the proud parents revealed their 2019 Christmas card, which featured the group wearing black and white, save for Joaquin, who was in a blue velvet jacket.

