Joanna Krupa’s Famous Friends and Fans Sound off on Surprise Pregnancy

Joanna Krupa’s pregnancy announcement has been met with loads of congratulations from her friends and admirers.

The 40-year-old model broke the big news on Saturday morning, revealing that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Douglas Nunes.

In the photo, she shows off a positive pregnancy test as she cracks a smile.

Hi Guys!

Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone . Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DKNCVLMyex — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) May 26, 2019

On Instagram, the announcement was met with a warm reception from all kinds of celebrities.

Among them were women from the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Krupa herself was a cast member on Real Housewives of Miami‘s second and third seasons, and it’s clear she’s kept in touch with the other personalities in that realm.

“My gorgeous Jo! I’m sooooo happy!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Joyce Giraud wrote. “You guys will be wonderful parents and I can’t wait to meet the lil angel.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore wrote, “So haaaapppy for you.”

Karent Sierra, Krupa’s former Real Housewives of Miami co-star, also chimed in, writing, “So excited to be a new auntie!!!! Can’t wait!!!! So happy for you both!!!!”

Krupa also received some well wishes from her native Poland.

Polish actress Katarzyna Wolejnio commented six red heart emojis on the post, and online personality Tamara Gonzalez Perea (also known as Macademian Girl) wrote, “YAY!!! Gratulacje!”

Elsewhere, more celebs chimed in, including blogger Perez Hilton and professional poker player Tiffany Michelle.

Hilton wrote “Mazel!!!” alongside three red heart emojis. Michelle wrote “Ohhhhhh myyyyyy goshhhhh!!!!!” with a flurry of pink heart emojis.

Over on Instagram, Krupa was showered with well wishes from some of her famous friends and admirers.

Krupa’s husband also took the opportunity to chime in, leaving a cheeky response that the pregnancy “took a lot of work.”

“Well it’s about time!” Nunes wrote. “That took a lot of work!”

