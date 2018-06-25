Joanna Gaines Shares Tender Snapshot With Her ‘Cuddle Bug’ Newborn

Joanna Gaines is soaking up the love from her newborn son!

The Fixer Upper star, who welcomed her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines Saturday morning, has been sharing photos of little Crew Gaines from the start of his life, and kept the adorable newborn pictures coming Sunday with a photo of mother-son snuggle time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cuddle bug [heart eyes emoji]” she captioned the photo, which shows the tiny infant all scrunched up on her chest, clad in a baby blue onesie.

It’s been quite a while since Joanna had a newborn in the house. She and Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13, but will be going back to diapers for their new son.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she said in May on her blog while reflecting on her first reaction to becoming a mom for the fifth time. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

But the couple couldn’t be more excited.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Chip wrote on Twitter to hail the arrival of his new son. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Fans haven’t been able to get enough of the sweet HGTV family photos, and were quick to comment on the new photo.

Hold him tight!! That time goes by way too fast. Congratulations ❤️ — Laura Roberts (@favre1272) June 25, 2018

Oh my, simply precious!!! Congratulations! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Mrs. Bender! (@MarsMeeMaw) June 25, 2018

God bless you little angel and congratulation Gaines family !!! — just me (@bulldog999o) June 25, 2018

He’s so tiny and squishy, just how a new precious baby should be. I am so happy for you and Chip. — Mrs Izzy’s Craft Studio (@MrsIzzysStudio) June 25, 2018

Sweet little Crew. So happy for y’all. Love seeing mama and baby all cuddled up together!! — Deelaney31 (@Deelaney31) June 25, 2018

Congratulations! Those first moments are heavenly 💕 — Kara wojcik (@islandmama4) June 25, 2018

Congratulations to the happy family (and keep the photos coming)!

Photo credit: Twitter/Joanna Gaines