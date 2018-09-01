Joanna Gaines Goes for a Stroll With Baby Crew in Magnolia Market

Joanna Gaines takes her new baby with her everywhere she goes, as can be seen in the preview of Magnolia Market’s fall season redesign.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram Wednesday to give fans a sneak peek at Install Day, when the visual displays at Magnolia Market change corresponding to the seasons. In the video, Gaines and two-month-old baby Crew are seen in various glimpses as she supervises the work being done on the shop.

“Each season, we take the theme of our magazine and weave it through everything we do at [Magnolia Market],” Gaines wrote on the caption. “Our visual team brings the stories to life at the Market, and the results are absolutely beautiful.”

Full video of the store’s transformation into fall’s “Made Ready” theme here.

Despite being two months into raising her fifth child, Gaines has been picking up the speed inter professional life. Earlier in August the reality star announced the release of her upcoming book, Homebody, expected to be released sometime this fall.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE!” she captioned an Instagram gallery. “I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful.”

With inspiration for her project stemming from her love for home, “the most important place on earth,” Gaines says at the end of the day, it’s more about one specific aspect to living.

“It’s not really all about decorating or even a specific style… it’s about your story,” she continued. “My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love.”

Gaines and husband Chip Gaines welcomed baby Crew back at the end of June, and have been sharing photos and videos of the little one all over their social media pages.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Chip wrote on Twitter the day of his birth. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Gaines and husband Chip Gaines are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.