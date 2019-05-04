Joanna Gaines Shares Tender Snapshot of Her ‘Squishy Plant Baby’ Crew

Domestic designer and former HGTV star, Joanna Gaines is giving fans all the feels with her latest photograph of baby Crew shared to social media on Friday.

Gaines took to Instagram to share a new snapshot of her youngest son, 9-month-old Crew, smiling from ear to ear while his adoring mother looks on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My little squishy [plant baby]” Gaines wrote alongside a twig emoji.

Fans took to the comment section to gush over the adorable photo that has now raked in more than 740,000 likes among thousands of remarks.

“[Heart eyes emoji] and may all the little [plant babies] only grow in grace,” one fan wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“Mommas eyes and looks like daddy. Perfect mix of both of you!” another added.

“THE ROLLS!” another added alongside a string of emojis, including the crying emoji, praise hands, and heart eyes.

Life has changed a great deal for Gaines and her family. But the former Fixer Upper personality admits she loves the simplicity of it all now — and that includes spending the final day of the weekend at the clan’s Waco, Texas farmhouse with her and Chip’s five children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” she told Parade magazine earlier this winter. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

Gaines adds that since the arrival of her infant son last July, there’s a wave of calm that has come over the family.

“Since bringing home Crew [in July 2018], I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!” she admits.

These days, the Gaines family has been laying low and taking it easy after ending their HGTV series, Fixer Upper last fall.

But while fans have caught glimpses of Gaines and her family here and there, they will be back after it was announced last November they would be creating their own cable network in collaboration with Discovery Channel.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

Discovery will re-launch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service and reportedly re-launch Great American Country or DIY — a network that reaches about 60 million homes.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @joannagaines